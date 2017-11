3 of 5

“He bombarded her with texts,” the insider continued last year, “begging her to go out with him, even though she was living with Cory. Finally she gave in — and they’ve been secretly dating ever since, criss-crossing the Atlantic for steamy trysts.” In July 2016, heartbroken "Today Show" regular Cory announced that he and Meghan had broken up a few weeks before.

Photo credit: Getty Images