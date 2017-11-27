Meghan Markle: The Scandals That Could’ve Cost Her Being A Princess thumbnail

Meghan Markle: The Scandals That Could’ve Cost Her Being A Princess

Royal sneering over her troubled past!

Getty/Files
Meghan Markle will become a princess once she marries Prince Harry in Spring 2018 — but her scandalous life nearly nearly had her tossed out of Buckingham Palace!

Insiders told The National ENQUIRER that Meghan faced plenty of opposition amongst the royals — with UK socialites turning up their noses at the biracial divorcee actress with a history of hot sex scenes. Some even reported that Queen Elizabeth herself had proclaimed Meghan "not a good fit." But the prince still landed his 36-year-old California girl despite a series of scandals!

That included bombshell reports of Meghan's bizarre family history, which includes a relative with an obsession for Nazis and Satanism. The ENQUIRER has also revealed how Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant has continually blasted her relative for being selfish, and is still threatening to write a sordid tell-all!

Prince Harry also had to deal with concerns over a royal with a long history of hot bikini photos — and who's already been accused of using his name to rake in big Hollywood bucks before their official engagement. And while Prince Harry asked Meghan's parents for her hand in marriage, other royals had been baffled over how Meghan's mom was still living like a peasant!

Fortunately, as covered by The ENQUIRER, Meghan had Kate Middleton on her side to help her negotiate the royal minefield as she boldly redecorated Kensington Palace. Insiders also report that Meghan embraced her new royal ranking by becoming determined to be the new Princess Diana! Said one pal: "She’s even practiced posing like Di!"

