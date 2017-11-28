Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery — By The Numbers

Nicole Kidman
— the 50-year-old Oscar winner who has always insisted “No surgery for me!” — has been caught in a big little lie
when it comes to nipping and tucking!
To see if she’s telling the truth, The National ENQUIRER
submitted these telltale before-and-after photos to Dr. Leslie Stevens
, world-renowned “plastic surgeon to the stars,” with a request he evaluate them for evidence of work.
Dr. Stevens’ opinion, as she has not treated the actress: Nicole’s had a laundry list of procedures performed
that — when taken together with another few hundred thousand dollars in makeup — cost a whopping $1 MILLION! Click through for a rundown of what she’s done....
TEETH — $63,200. “Nicole’s had corrective surgery on her ‘gummy’ smile, fixed her crooked teeth and I believe she had braces and possibly veneers for a balanced smile,” said Dr. Stevens.
FILLERS — $70,500. “To fill in the ‘parenthesis’ lines between her nose and corner of her mouth, Nicole’s likely been having serial injections of dermal filler since she was in her 30s,” said Dr. Stevens. “The fillers last about six months and cost about $800 per syringe.”
BOTOX — $120,000. In 2011, the porcelain-skinned beauty admitted she’d had Botox injections, but swore she’d quit
! But Dr. Stevens scoffed: “What else is keeping her skin so smooth, with not one wrinkle on her forehead?"
“I think Nicole’s been getting Botox treatments for about the last 20 years," Dr. Stevens opined. "Four times per year at $1,500 a pop!”
NOSE — $20,000. The wife
of country stud Keith Urban
has “had a refinement of the nasal tip and narrowing of her nasal bones,” Dr. Stevens assessed.
EYES — $42,500. Nicole — an Emmy winner for “Big Little Lies” — has likely had an eyelid lift, brow lift, fillers along the brow bone
and lower eyelid fillers to keep her eyes from drooping, Dr. Stevens said.
COMPLEXION — $50,000 To erase her freckles, the mom of four may have had laser resurfacing, photo facials and Fraxel, he said.
FACELIFT — $50,000 to $100,000. “Nicole’s face has certainly become leaner over time, but she hasn’t developed jowls,” said Dr. Stevens. “She may have had surgical tweaks such as thread lifts and mini facelifts.”
LIP FILLERS — $14,000. “Lip fillers need to be maintained
twice a year,” said Dr. Stevens. Experts said Nicole has also spent $25,000 on a personal trainer, plus $50,000 on hair extensions.
