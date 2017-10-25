Why Meg Ryan Won’t Wed John Mellencamp

“He is joking to friends that he just carries a ring around with him everywhere,” says a spy. “He pops it out and gets down on one knee. But she laughs and turns him down. Meg says that she never wants to get married again and that things are great the way they are now, and that’s enough.”
It’s no wonder. Meg had a heartbreaking 2001 divorce from actor Dennis Quaid, dad of her son, Jack, following 10 years of marriage. And the "Sleepless in Seattle" beauty split from John in 2014 after a three-year romance.
The "Hurts So Good" singer then started dating supermodel Christie Brinkley before getting back with Meg last summer. They’ve been spotted holding hands in New York City. John also has three failed marriages.
“Meg is happy they are back together because they have fun and make each other smile,” says the source. “But she doesn’t completely trust him yet and is still pissed off that he rebounded with Christie.” Meg's ugly breakup with Dennis also still haunts her, and she “never wants to go through that again,” says the source.
As The National ENQUIRER reported earlier, John — famous for his lyric “I need a lover that won’t drive me crazy” — told shock jock Howard Stern: “Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”
Now the "Jack & Diane" rocker is thrilled the movie star is back in his arms. He calls Meg an “angel” and says, “She’s a beautiful girl and I know I’ll never, ever, ever be with a funnier woman.”
But the singer won’t be completely happy until she becomes Mrs. Mellencamp. “John is convinced that they are meant to be together forever this time," says the source. "And he is going to keep it up until she says yes!”
