Kathy Griffin Slams Anderson Cooper With Homophobic Slur

Griffin made the homophobic slur during an interview with the left-wing HuffPo website, where she complained about the fallout from posing for the shocking photo. That included losing her longtime position as Anderson's sidekick on CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
But now Kathy seems to have lost more fans after dismissing Anderson — the son of socialite Gloria Vanderbilt — as an "heiress." Wrote one outraged reader: "That's a slur straight out of the 1950s!"
Another angry reader mocked Kathy for first saying that the "heiress" slur came "from my gays" — complaining the comic "considers herself a 'fag hag' who can throw around homophobic sentiments and slurs all she likes, because she's down with the gays."
"Why should Anderson have responded to her?" asked another former fan. "The homophobic comments like 'heiress' had to get old!"
