Kevin Spacey & John Travolta — Massages From Men Only

Their common passion for hotel staffers!

Kevin Spacey has announced that he’s coming out “as a gay man,” but that was no secret to certain hotel employees — who learned the “American Beauty” star had the same preference for masseurs as John Travolta!

The National ENQUIRER's own Mike Walker had the scoop in 2003 when Spacey made a commotion over his masseur at San Diego's swanky W Hotel. The star called for a massage, specifying a male employee be sent to his suite. The concierge reportedly phoned an agency which sent over a "burly guy, a bit overweight — definitely not GQ cover material."

Moments later, the source said, Spacey's male assistant huffed up to the concierge desk, complaining: "Can't you get another masseur? This is the W! We thought we'd get a more handsome man!" But, sadly, Spacey had to grin and bare it with masseur he got — because he didn't know Travolta's trick!

The ENQUIRER learned that high-flying Travolta prepares ahead for when he's on the road — with a source reporting that the star sends out a hotel rider saying “he needs a male masseur.” Travolta also requires hotel workers to line windows with aluminum foil and put up dark drapes so no one can see into the room.

Travolta has good reason for being careful with his masseurs, as well — with The ENQUIRER previously revealing how he's been accused of sexual battery by male massage therapists in the past. In January 2012, an unnamed accuser suing for $2 million claimed John repeatedly groped him in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

A second masseur said Travolta “demanded his ‘glutes’ be done” in an Atlanta hotel. Yet a third said the star “forcefully” tried to give him a naked embrace on a cruise ship. While all three lawsuits were dropped, John couldn't have been happy that dirty details of his rubdown rider were disclosed.

Spacey, however was blasted for only coming out as gay after being accused of attempting to rape Anthony Rapp when the "Star Trek" actor was only 14 years old! One insider has marveled: "It's a miracle Kevin didn't get outed over sexual harassment sooner" — and the Oscar winner has even admitted: "I know that there are other stories out there about me!"

