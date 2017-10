“She held little back — even though she was kind to Donald,” an insider said. “That’s not surprising. Donald hosted her last wedding to her fourth husband. She knows where her bread is buttered.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But while Ivana portrayed her marriage to President Trump in glowing terms, calling him "an all-America good guy," her poison pen wasn't nearly so kind to others! " Kim Kardashian's father gave her a Mercedes for her Sweet 16," the 68-year-old wrote.

Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric modest allowances and setting a strict 10 p.m. curfew. "Did he think that would keep her close to home and out of trouble?" The former model and elite skier explained how she raised her children to be better than "bratty, spoiled rich kids" like Kim , by givingandmodest allowances and setting a strict 10 p.m. curfew.

Ivana also slammed an unnamed "pair of famous sisters around Ivanka's age" for having "an unlimited clothing budget" and flying in a "private jet wherever and whenever they liked." The wild teens were "mainstays at Studio 54 and Limelight in tenth grade" — while Ivanka was home studying!

The president's first bride also claimed Jacko would come over for "playdates" with their kids, but she or a nanny always supervised them. "They'd watch MTV, play Mario Brothers or Tetris, and build Trump Tower in Legos," she wrote.

The launch of Ivana's eye-opening book also came with a big dose of drama when she told an interviewer she has "the direct number to White House" and claimed she still speaks to Trump on the phone about twice a month.

"But I don't really want to call [Trump] there because Melania is there, and I don't really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first Trump wife, okay? I'm first lady, okay?"