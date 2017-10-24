Gwyneth Paltrow Begging For Work Amid Goop Scandals

Hollywood poison who an insider says “can't catch a cold,” goofy Gwyneth has for years had little screen work besides playing Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies. Now she’s trying to parlay her romance with Falchuk — a honcho on the "American Horror Story" TV series — into a fat paycheck.
“Gwyneth’s handlers are telling her she’s stupid not to take advantage of the situation,” a source says. “He’s doing so well with 'American Horror' she’s asked him to find her a role in the FX network hit or possibly find them a new joint project.”
As The ENQUIRER previously reported, Gwyneth is facing a potential cash crisis after the consumer watchdog group Truth in Advertising blasted Goop for “deceptive claims” about pricey stuff she’s hustling.
The website’s being slammed over claims that its crystals can treat infertility, body stickers can resolve health issues and a perfume will cure diseased lungs.
“If Goop’s found guilty of fraud, Gwyneth could lose millions,” a source told The ENQUIRER. That’s why “Gwyn’s really feeling the pressure to rejigger her acting career” and spin her hook-up with Falchuck into gold, notes the insider.
“Her lifestyle website Goop is tanking and she’s been branded a joke by critics for selling weird stuff like ‘vampire repellent.’" said the source. “She could really use a break and she’s leaning heavily on Brad to give her one!”
