Dirty ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Scandals Exposed

“This is business and the stakes are high,” a " DWTS " insider dished. “From the show’s standpoint, there’s no room for weaklings or whiners. Viewers didn’t know that because it would spoil everything. But they’ve caught on — and they’re crying foul play!”

“Obviously, the bosses want to cash in on the show by having the biggest names go on the tour ,” snitched the source. “They seem to be controlling everything from the dresses to who gets chopped — and some believe even to the judges’ scores!”

According to the source, three finalists — Drew, violinist Lindsey Stirling and "Grease Live!" actor Jordan Fisher — were on a tightrope. “The audience was rooting for Lindsey, but her rib injury posed a serious problem,” said the insider. “The producers said she’d never hold up during a tour."

Drew, who was planning his nuptials, also presented a viability issue for the producers. Although, said the source, “judging by the vibes he was open to postponing the wedding to go on tour.”

As for eventual winner Jordan, “a few fans have said the judges were unfair and tough on him when he performed beautifully,” says the source, but flexibility in the actor-singer's post-finale schedule no doubt tipped the scales.

Dancing viewers have been vocal over what they consider obvious bias. And insiders suggest viewers' votes — cast online or by special phone numbers within 60 minutes of each episode’s end — are part of the fix!

“There is something seriously wrong with the voting process,” said a "Dancing" fan. Yet another fan fumed: “I feel so sorry for the dancers that got perfect scores, then were booted off. "'DWTS' you have lost another viewer!”