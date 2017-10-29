Vanessa Lachey Wins ‘Most Hated’ On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Rob Shuter reports… The ugly drama continues between dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and celebrity partner Vanessa Lachey — wife of rival competitor Nick Lachey — on “Dancing with the Stars.”

And the show’s pro hoofers are taking Maks’ side!

“Vanessa has been cut off from the rest of the cast,” an insider insisted.

“She is getting the cold shoulder, and everyone is staying away from her.

“Long after Vanessa leaves the show, Maks will still be around for many more seasons.

“The dancers know they have to stick together!”