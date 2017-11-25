O.J. Courting ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Rob Shuter reports…. O.J. Simpson — desperate for ways to make money and revamp his image — is reportedly listening to new advisers suggestions that the 70-year-old freed felon join the cast of “Dancing with the Stars!”

“The plan is to find a place to reintroduce O.J. to a new audience, and hopefully remind his old fans why they once loved him,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.

“They do not want a big sit-down interview, but rather somewhere he doesn’t need to do a lot of talking or explaining.”

The mole continued: “A place where he can be funny and charming. That place is ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ ”

One top PR executive, who doesn’t work with O.J., said it isn’t such a bad idea — but doubted the Disney/ABC hit would want anything to do with him!