Corey Feldman Confronts Alleged Abuser

Corey Feldman has finally accused a Hollywood figure of molesting him — claiming that the "Ron Crimson" described in his autobiography is really his former assistant Jon Grissom!

“They’re living in Mexico," said Corey about Grissom (aka Cloyd Jon Grissom). “I found that out a week-and-a-half ago. I had a very lovely fan — I don’t even know that they’re a fan, or just somebody that cares about this topic. But somebody on my Twitter feed posted a video saying, ‘This is the guy.’” Corey also responded on social media about the find, saying: "Well done."

In his tell-all book "Coreyography," the "Stand By Me" star spoke claimed that "Ron Crimson" went from being a family friend to Corey's personal assistant. Corey then claimed that "Ron" regularly bought him drugs while molesting him!

"I had taken some pills," Corey recounted in his book, "some concoction that Ron had made up...Ron came over and sat down next to me, a triple-X magazine in his hands...Ron started touching me, reaching across my thigh to the crotch of my pants...He unbuttoned my pants, and took out my penis..."

Corey would have been 16 years old while being molested by "Ron," who was with Corey and costar Corey Haim while they filmed both 1988's "License to Drive" and 1989's "Dream a Little Dream." Corey wrote about the filming of the latter movie in his book, saying: "By the time filming ends, he'll have scored his second cameo in one of my movies — I managed to get him a small role in 'License To Drive' as well."

Jon Grissom appears in small roles in both of those films — and, as Corey's claimed, the star's former personal assistant now lives in Mexico. Corey also complained in the past that "Ron" still had social media pics of them together on an old MySpace page, just as Grissom has on his account.

Corey only made his claims about Grissom after Dr. Oz showed him several photos of the two together — taken from the older man's MySpace account. Corey had previously complained of "Ron Crimson" having a social media presence with pictures of his alleged former victim.