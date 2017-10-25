Corey Feldman Ready To Fight Pedophiles — For $10 Million

Corey — saying his voice is strained after the "utter chaos" of "the past few days" — has made a video asking for donations after a "near death experience" that left him fearing for his life. "Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk," he said, adding: "Several of my band members decided to quit because suddenly they're afraid for their lives." Photo credit: Getty Images

"I need to protect myself," Corey continues while asking to raise money "to take down a pedophile ring that I've been aware of since I was a child." He adds that he can name six perverts, "one of whom is still very powerful today." Corey then warns that he can even connect the perverts to a major studio.

Corey also blasts "peers of mine who know exactly what I'm talking about, and know all the details, but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths." He then explains that he needs money to make a "major motion picture" about his own life that will "draw a line in the sand" — without revealing if the film will actually name his old tormentors. Photo credit: Getty Images