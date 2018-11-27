Chip & Joanna Find Baby’s The Perfect ‘Fixer Upper’

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the reality stars behind HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” are already blabbing about a sixth kid — just five months after the birth of No. 5! “They’re definitely pulling out the stops to make it happen,” a snitch tattled to The National ENQUIRER. “The romance part in their relationship is sizzling.” Already parents to Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and baby Crew, Joanna has thrown caution to the wind. “I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing,” she told a source. “Crew needs a sister. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards.” Read on for details of Joanna & Chip’s expansion plans, and click here for more reality star news….