Chip & Joanna Find Baby’s The Perfect ‘Fixer Upper’

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the reality stars behind HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” are already blabbing about a sixth kid — just five months after the birth of No. 5! “They’re definitely pulling out the stops to make it happen,” a snitch tattled to The National ENQUIRER. “The romance part in their relationship is sizzling.” Already parents to Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and baby Crew, Joanna has thrown caution to the wind. “I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing,” she told a source. “Crew needs a sister. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards.” Read on for details of Joanna & Chip’s expansion plans, and click here for more reality star news….
Meanwhile, the couple, who shut down "Fixer Upper" in April after five years, can barely snatch enough time for loving.
“They are both up at 2 a.m. with the baby and sometimes they stay up to watch the sun come up,” said the source. Still, Crew — shown here on a Nov. 6 "Today
" visit with Hoda Kotb
and Savannah Guthrie
— has been a marriage saver, the source added.
The pair “hit a rough patch a year or so ago
," the source explained. "They decided to put their family first above everything, including their prosperous business.” Now, the source said, “They’re closer than ever,” and that gleam in their eyes may well be baby No. 6!
