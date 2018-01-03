Chip & Joanna Gaines Fake ‘Fixer Upper’ Breakup

An insider told The National ENQUIRER that the Gaines were sick of being forced “to shoot long days,” and “work their butts off” after signing “horrible contracts” with the company behind the HGTV channel! “They're using [the] end of their contract as a total renegotiation to get the deal they really want," said the insider in Oct. 2017 — while also providing the scoop that the Gaines had already planned their temporary time off to have another kid!
The couple reportedly told the source that they wanted to "take a break," but the insider added that the Gaines were looking at a lucrative new network deal "would give them more time to concentrate on their family. They only want to work a few hours a week so they can have family time and the freedom to pursue other business interests.” Chip had even complained back home in Texas that “we had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started!”
"They already have big money being offered by another network," added the insider — but said that the Gaines could still end up back at the HGTV network. The cable channel is already up for sale, said the source, and “they're rolling the dice the new owners will come running after them and give them the deal they want!”
Chip & Joanna Gaines shut down their hit "Fixer Upper" show in 2017 — but insiders say the renovating reality stars are really planning to cash in big on a big deal!
Photo credit: Getty Images
