‘Fixer Upper’ Couple’s Marriage Looks Broken

Chip and Joanna, who have been married 15 years, welcomed their new son, Crew, June 21. Since then, a source spilled, “They have been stretched to the limit, and people close to them say this may be the final straw that breaks the back of their relationship.” Photo credit: Files

The pregnancy came just weeks after last September’s announcement that the fifth season of their home renovation show “Fixer Upper” would be the last. But insiders claimed the time off hasn’t been enough to ease the mounting pressures. Photo credit: Files

“Frankly, Chip and Jo don’t think they can hide their problems anymore,” a source dished. “They’ve been pushed to exhaustion. Now with a baby on board, you can forget about intimacy!” Photo credit: Jeff Jones

Their extensive brand — which includes merchandise collections, a bed-and-breakfast, a retail outlet, books and the quarterly magazine Magnolia Journal — took a massive hit in February when a former business partner said Chip is a corner-cutting cowboy who stiffed him for over $9,000. Photo credit: Mega

He also charged Chip failed to get proper construction permits, hired unlicensed contractors and did slipshod work! “They felt a lot more stress when their reputations were called into question,” an insider snitched. Photo credit: Getty Images