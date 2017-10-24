Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked fans in London while attending The Best FIFA Football Awards on October 23, 2017 — and showing off a bizarre new look!
Catherine Zeta-Jones Unveils A New Face
Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked fans in London while attending The Best FIFA Football Awards on October 23, 2017 — and showing off a bizarre new look!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The 48-year-old beauty was unrecognizable as she stepped out in London without husband Michael Douglas — but with a frigid face that sparked claims of plastic surgery!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The mother-of-two has faced rumors of going under the knife before, and warned that she wouldn't rule it out in a 2015 interview: "I'm not anti-plastic surgery at all. Contrary to public opinion, I have not been under the knife — yet, is what I say! If I feel like it, I'm going to go ahead and do it!"
“God help poor Gwynny,” said one insider. “Catherine’s an international superstar, who’s not only classy and super-smart with impeccable taste — but women actually find her relatable!” But that may be changing, along with Catherine's own face!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
