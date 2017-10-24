Catherine Zeta-Jones Unveils A New Face thumbnail

Shock Photos!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Unveils A New Face

Actress is unrecognizable at 48 years old!

By
Catherine Zeta-Jones Unveils A New Face thumbnail
View gallery 5
Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked fans in London while attending The Best FIFA Football Awards on October 23, 2017 — and showing off a bizarre new look!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Unveils A New Face
1 of 5
Catherine Zeta-Jones shocked fans in London while attending The Best FIFA Football Awards on October 23, 2017 — and showing off a bizarre new look!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The 48-year-old beauty was unrecognizable as she stepped out in London without husband Michael Douglas — but with a frigid face that sparked claims of plastic surgery!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The mother-of-two has faced rumors of going under the knife before, and warned that she wouldn't rule it out in a 2015 interview: "I'm not anti-plastic surgery at all. Contrary to public opinion, I have not been under the knife — yet, is what I say! If I feel like it, I'm going to go ahead and do it!"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Catherine's new look also comes just The National ENQUIRER's own Mike Walker revealed the Welshwoman's plan to launch her own lifestyle site. Insiders said that the veteran star plans to take advantage of Gwyneth Paltrow's current problems with her scandal-plagued Goop brand.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“God help poor Gwynny,” said one insider. “Catherine’s an international superstar, who’s not only classy and super-smart with impeccable taste — but women actually find her relatable!” But that may be changing, along with Catherine's own face!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments