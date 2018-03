3 of 4

“Difficulty was with the girl playing my assistant and driver,” Burt told New York Post columnist Cindy Adams — not even referring to Ariel by her name. “She was mouthy. I never worked with someone like that. I told her, ‘Don’t do that. Do not talk to me like that.’ And it stopped.” Insiders also told The ENQUIRER that Burt had complained Ariel still "had to earn" the attitude that he thought she was showing on the set.

Photo credit: Getty Images