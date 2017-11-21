Brooke Shields’ Granny Role Gone Wrong

Mike Walker reports…. Brooke Shields ain’t nowhere near ready for “Fifty Shades of Grey” — not on her scalp anyway! And 70? Fuhgeddaboudit!

That’s why the elegant star recoiled when a hair-raising experience on a “Law and Order: SVU” gig suddenly turned her famously long, dark tresses granny-gray…literally!

Said a Savvy Scalper: “Shocked Brooke started ripping at her roots when she saw her ‘young granny’ role had undergone a surprise last-minute rewrite — aging her character by two-plus decades!

“Originally told it was a great role, she’d signed up after being assured she’d play a super-attractive, 40-ish grandma! “But suddenly, script pages showed the “Suddenly Susan” star aging into her early 70s!

“Brooke flipped her wig when a staffer assured her it was no mistake — until series producer and star Mariska Hargitay mercifully turned off the shaken star’s tears, giggling it had all been a staged gag she’d masterminded!”