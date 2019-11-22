Wendy Williams Launches Feud With Ellen!

Daytime diva Wendy Williams has launched an all-out war on TV rival Ellen DeGeneres!

After Ellen waltzed off with the People’s Choice Awardfor Best Daytime Talk Show of 2019, Wendy fired a shocking salvo the very next day!

“Congratulations, Ellen, you won again,” the blabbermouth said, rolling her eyes in front of her Nov. 11 audience on The Wendy Williams Show.

The troubled train wreck continued: “She’s the people’s choice … all right.”

Ellen, 61, won the same award in 2018 — after scooping up her 20th People’s Choice Award in 2017, making her the most decorated PCA winner of all time! And all those accolades have made 55-year-old Wendy’s blood boil!

“Wendy talks trash about Ellen any chance she gets on and off camera,” an insider snitched.

“It’s hard for her to hide, but she’s jealous of Ellen’s success, her popularity and the fact that she seems to have a more stable home life with her wife, Portia [de Rossi], than Wendy’s ever had with her ex!”

As The National ENQUIRER has reported, the distraught yakker is storming toward divorce after discovering hubby Kevin Hunter’s extramarital affair.

Wendy also did a rehab stint for her addiction to prescription drugs and booze — and her show has suffered a significant dip in ratings!

But Ellen continues to keep her grip on audiences and critics alike, beating out Live! with Kelly and Ryan, The View, Good Morning America, Red Table Talk, The Real and Wendy’s show for top daytime honors!

According to insiders, Wendy was livid to be passed over — especially because it was Ellen AGAIN, and has directed all her anger at the beloved stand-up star.

“Wendy can’t believe that Ellen beats her out every year,” the source said. “Somehow, she now blames Ellen for all her problems.”

But Ellen has refused to take the bait, according to insiders.

“Wendy doesn’t even register on Ellen’s radar,” an insider snitched. “Ellen has built her own television empire and is barely even aware of what Wendy does on her show.

“She thinks they come from two different universes and she has no interest in getting into a feud with someone who has no bearing on her personal or professional life. Ellen thinks it’s beneath her.”

Neither Wendy Williams nor Ellen DeGeneres responded to our requests for comment.