New “View” Catfight Explodes!

Mouthy brat Meghan McCain has triggered yet another screeching, fur-flying catfight on TV’s The View, forcing host Whoopi Goldberg to chew her out as rude and not “having respect” for her fellow panelists!

The verbal brawl ignited during talk about FOX TV pundits questioning the loyalty of Army Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the impeachment inquiry and Hillary Clinton’s speculation Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a military veteran, was a Russian pawn.

Meghan, the daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, who was held prisoner during the Vietnam War, slammed “this trend in American politics where we are criticizing veterans.”

“I didn’t like when [Fox pundit] Laura Ingraham did it last night or when Hillary Clinton did it to Tulsi Gabbard.”

She then insisted Gabbard was a victim of modern “McCarthyism” and a witch hunt.

When Joy Behar tried to comment, Meghan interrupted, saying: “Excuse me, I’m not finished.”

Behar replied: “I know you’re not, but I had to correct you.”

Meghan again interrupted with: “I don’t understand how we can question people who have sacrificed and served in war.”

At that point, panelists Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin tried to say something and the show erupted in chaos.

Furious Whoopi leaped in and scolded Meghan for again interrupting fellow panelists and “talking over everyone.”

This is not the first time Meghan has been a lightning rod for turmoil and major upset on the hit talk show.

The right-winger has consistently whined to producers about being picked on by liberal panelists, forcing execs to defend her, leaving the others complaining McCain’s getting special treatment.

This time, Whoopi verbally clobbered Meghan for her conversation-hogging and rudeness, saying: “Let me tell you something about The View.”

“This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table, and when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect.”

