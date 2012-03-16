MEGHAN McCAIN’S TMI SEX CONFESSIONS!

Conservative political pundit MEGHAN McCAIN, daughter of former presidential candidate JOHN McCAIN, is letting it all hang out in a revealing interview with Playboy!

“I love sex and I love men,” Meghan proclaims while explaining she’s not a lesbian despite supporting same-sex marriage. “I’d be the first person to tell the world I was gay. I’m not private about anything,” she tells Playboy. “I think you should live how you should live. But I’m strictly dickly. I can’t help it.”

The 27-year-old blogger adds, “I love being single. I can do whatever the hell I want all the time. I have no one to check in with. When you’re in a serious relationship, you kind of have to check in before you go out with your friends or do whatever. I think I’m a bit of a commitment-phobe. Or maybe it’s just that I haven’t met the right guy. Dating’s okay, but guys can be weird. They think if they Google you and talk about stuff you’ve said, they get to make out with you at the end of the first date.”

McCain also described running into fellow campaign kid Bristol Palin who has publicly criticized her for being materialistic. “I did bump into her at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, actually. I saw her across the room. That girl biffed it fast, totally took off. All that stuff she wrote was a total lie. I have, like, one Louis Vuitton purse. She’s just young and confused and was thrust into all this. The media aren’t kind to her. But once someone signs up for Dancing With the Stars, it’s hard to sympathize.”

Another revelation: The day before the 2008 election, McCain said, she “almost overdosed on Xanax.”