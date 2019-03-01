Khloé Kardashian Slams Jordyn Woods’ Tell-All Interview After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian isn’t holding anything back! The reality megastar took to Twitter on Friday, March 1 to slam Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods after she was accused of getting cozy with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
The 21-year-old appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story, but it wasn’t long before Koko took to Twitter to slam Jordyn’s controversial interview.
“Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she angrily wrote on the social media platform.
During the highly-anticipated tell-all, however, Jordyn claimed she did apologize to True’s mom over and over again! “I did. I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face to face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know its there,” she told host Jada.
Khloe then took to Twitter to slam Tristan. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” she wrote.
According to an In Touch onlooker, the pair were “definitely hooking up” that night. The source added that Tristan was “grabbing her ass” at a house party on Sunday, February 17.
Jordyn further explained her side of the story during the sit-down. “Now it seems completely crazy to me, was that anyone says there was lap dance involved. There was no lap dance involved. Now what I can think of was that there was a chair here, a couch, another chair. It’s all filled. So he’s sitting in the chair and there is an arm of the chair and I’m sitting on the arm. So you come in and you see me on the arm of the chair, and I can see how you would think that we were getting cozy. My leg was over his,” she said.
She clarified, “But my butt was never on him. My legs were dangling over, so I picked them up and put it onto the bottom of his legs.”
Jordyn then claimed that Tristan — who famously was caught cheating on Khloé just days before their daughter was born last April — kissed her on the way out of his house. “I see the sun coming up and I say I need to take myself home. I tell everyone I’m leaving, I tell Tristan I’m leaving. And he is like ‘are you sure? It’s fine, you can be safe here.’ I said you know what I need to go. My car is outside. It’s been waiting. This is where the story gets tricky. Because I feel like I can’t point fingers. And I can’t say you did this, and you did this. Because I allowed myself to be in that position. I allowed myself to be there. I never was belligerently drunk to where I can’t remember what happened,” she began.
“But there was alcohol involved. I was drunk. I was not tipsy, but I was not drunk. But I was not at the point of no recollection. But on the way out, he did kiss me… no passion, no nothing on the way out. He just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. But no tongue kiss. No making out. Nothing,” Jordyn added.
We’ll be here anxiously waiting for the rest of the Kardashian clan to speak out about the backstabbing!