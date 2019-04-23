Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Once Accused of Poisoning Her

One of Wendy Williams’ employees was worried for the boss’s safety, especially when it came to the talk show’s host husband, Kevin Hunter. A police report obtained by The National ENQUIRER reveals that the person, who asked to remain anonymous, begged cops to do a welfare check on Williams.

“This individual advised that they wished for [Livingston Police Department] to check on Mrs. Williams, stating that her husband, Mr. Kevin Hunter, was poisoning her,” according to the report dated January 18, 2019.

Officer Adam McDavitt wrote in his report that a second policeman tried to call The Wendy Williams Show host on her cell, but no one answered, so they went to her home. According to McDavitt, Hunter, who was an executive producer on the talk show, “was hesitant” to let the cops into his home to check on his wife, said “she was sick and recovering from a health problem,” and made them stay outside for a minute or so before he let them enter.

McDavitt wrote that they found the 54-year-old TV personality in bed with a blanket up to her neck. According to the officer, when they asked Williams whether the allegation that Hunter was poisoning her was true, she responded along the lines of “well, I’m very popular” before finally saying “no.”

The ENQUIRER confirmed on April 11 that Williams had filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years. The filing came after multiple reports that Hunter had been having an affair and reportedly welcomed a love child with his mistress.

Hunter released a statement to The Blast on April 16: “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans,” he said. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Williams and Hunter share a 19-year-old son.

“Wendy’s been pushed too far,” a source previously told The ENQUIRER of her failed marriage. “The things that Kevin’s done to Wendy have left her a physical wreck and her reputation in tatters.”