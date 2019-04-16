Wendy Williams’ Husband Begs for Forgiveness, Is ‘Not Proud’ of His Recent Actions

Wendy Williams’ husband is owning up to his mistakes. Five days after the National ENQUIRER confirmed that the 54-year-old talk show host had filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, her husband of 21 years, he’s begging for forgiveness.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of the entertainment world,” he told The Blast. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans,” the TV producer continued. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

“No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine,” he added. “I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal.”

Williams, who shares a 19-year-old son with Hunter, filed for divorce after rumors surfaced that her husband was having an affair, and that the other woman reportedly gave birth to his love child.

“Wendy’s been pushed too far. She said her life has become a living hell,” a source told the ENQUIRER before the entertainer filed to officially split. “The things that Kevin’s done to Wendy have left her a physical wreck and her reputation in tatters.”

Prior to filing for divorce, Williams had taken a two-month break from The Wendy Williams Show, then revealed on the March 19 episode that she had been living in a sober house. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past,” she told viewers. “And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

She checked out of the sober living facility on March 25, but hours later, her team reportedly found her drunk and rushed her to the hospital, according to The Daily Mail.