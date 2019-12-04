Owen Wilson Ordered To Support Love Child

Reluctant dad Owen Wilson has not yet met his year-old daughter, Lyla, but a Los Angeles court has ordered he must support her!

The Wedding Crashers star originally questioned whether he was the father, but court papers exclusively viewed by The National ENQUIRER showed that a DNA test proved his parentage and decreed he must pay $25,000 a month to the child’s mother, Varunie Vongsvirates, for Lyla’s care!

The documents also revealed Owen showed no interest in sharing custody and now must pay all of Varunie’s court fees up to $35,000 — and ANOTHER $35,000 for her labor coach.

Owen, who did not respond to our request for comment, will also be responsible for the tot’s health care by tacking her onto his own medical insurance, provided by the Screen Actors Guild!

As The ENQUIRER reported, Owen changed his phone number after he found out Varunie was pregnant and refused to check on her the entire time she carried his baby, according to sources.

“They were together for four years,” said an angry pal. “It wasn’t just a booty call!”