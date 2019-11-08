Lamar Odom Girlfriend Slept With Kardashian Baby Daddy?

Lamar Odom is on a dangerous downward spiral fueled by his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr and friends fear the worst after he cut off his manager, NationalEnquirer.com has learned exclusively.

People closest to the former NBA star are worried about how his “controlling” relationship could lead him back to his drug-fueled past.

In an exclusive interview with NationalEnquirer.com, Zoul El Fassi (above) claims she worked for Odom as his manager until she was abruptly fired in September, four months after Sabrina met the disgraced athlete.

And she tried to warn Odom of his new gal pal’s intentions after learning about her twisted connection to the recovering addict – through his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian!

CONFESSIONS Lamar Odom Used A Fake Penis To Pass A Drug Test

According to El Fassi, Parr shockingly admitted to having an affair with Kardashian’s baby daddy and former fiancé Tristan Thompson while he was with the Revenge Body star! “As time progressed, she personally told me she had been in an affair with Tristan while he was in a relationship with Khloe,” claimed El Fassi.

“She said she had sex with Tristan four times during his relationship with Khloe.”

And it turned nasty.

“They know each other. They’ve had confrontations about Tristan. She allegedly had a fight with Khloe on the phone,” she added. “Khloe called Sabrina at one point during their affair and basically told her ‘leave my man alone.’”

According to El Fassi, Parr – a self-professed life coach – told Odom about the shady hook-up — and his response wasn’t what his ex-manager expected.

“I questioned him if he wanted to date this woman and he said yes. He said, ‘it’s my chance top get Khloe jealous.’

FIRST TO KNOW! Lamar To Khloé: I’m Off The Crack, So Take Me Back

“He wants to hurt her,” said El Fassi. Tristan’s two-timing of Khloe led to his split with the mother of his daughter, True, after he was caught in a cheating scandal.

El Fassi further claims Parr forced Odom to block Kardashian’s phone number – and to change his number entirely.

“Khloe had been trying to get in touch with him and Sabrina believed Khloe was trying to warn him about her,” said El Fassi.“Lamar’s friends had to call Khloe and tell her it’s Sabrina who is the problem.”

“Sabrina is on a mission with a clear agenda. In her own words she’s ‘motivated to secure the bag,’” said El Fassi of Parr, who’s scandalous past also includes an arrest for assault against her ex-husband after she attacked him with a trophy.

“She’s is on a mission to get to the Kardashians. She wants to be famous by connecting with them no matter how she does it.

“She is not a hero for saving Lamar’s life. She is taking credit for things she never did.”

CONFESSIONS Lamar Odom: ‘I’ve Had Sex With More Than 2,000 Women’!

Odom has been in a fragile state since 2015 when he fell into a coma after an overdose – reportedly on herbal highs – at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. Since then, the sex addict hasn’t maintained continuous sobriety for any lengthy period of time.

Odom also continues to sing the praises of his new girlfriend on social media.

He recently posted on Instagram: “The look on [Sabrina’s] face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman. I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments … I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now.”

Lamar’s publicist did not respond to request for comment for this article.