Kathy Griffin’s Vengeful Plans For Anderson Cooper

Rob Shuter reports…. Kathy Griffin is still furious that former New Year’s Eve telecast partner Anderson Cooper never came to her defense during the backlash after she brandished a replica of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

And she’s ready for payback against the CNN host — who’s also the son of socialite Gloria Vanderbilt!

“Kathy knows all of Cooper’s secrets,” a spy revealed to The National ENQUIRER.

America’s 25 Most Hated Celebs — The National ENQUIRER Survey!

“She knows what he says about friends and political figures behind their backs. She knows who he has hooked up with, and now she is ready to tell all.

“Kathy has already called him a ‘spineless heiress,’ and that is just the tip of the iceberg. He has messed with the wrong lady!”