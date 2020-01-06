Jen Garner Wants John Miller To Find Religion!

Devout Christian Jennifer Garner is praying she can bring burger baron boyfriend John Miller closer to God, sources snitched.

The Peppermint pretty, 47, rarely misses Sunday services with her kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — and they’re often joined at church by their dad, her ex-hubby Ben Affleck.

But insiders dished as things get more serious between Jen and the 41-year-old CaliBurger boss, she’s putting in an order of romance with a side of spirituality!

HOT! Jen Garner’s Burger Boy Romance Starts To Sizzle!

“These things are important to Jen,” a source said. “She wants to help John with his faith so he can share the joy she gets from hers!”

Insiders said Jen is hoping her beau will soon see the light, but they believe she has her work cut out for her because John’s not a particularly religious man.

But the optimistic Alias star still thinks she can change his ways, sources claimed.

ENQUIRER EXCLUSIVE! Jennifer Garner’s Burger Boy Wins Juicy Divorce Deal

Jennifer Garner and John Miller did not respond to The National ENQUIRER’s requests for comment.