Jennifer Garner’s Burger Boy Wins Juicy Divorce Deal

John first filed for divorce from concert violinist Caroline on June 29, 2011, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But he fast-tracked the process after hooking up with Jen earlier this year — and orchestrated his sweetheart deal days after Jen and Ben's signed off on their marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

“Miller and Jen are already talking marriage and have met each other’s kids — so his motivation to get this done quickly was strong,” said one source. And according to court documents exclusively obtained by The ENQUIRER, he did it in the best way possible — for him! Photo credit: Getty Images

“John made out like a bandit,” said one source close to the case. “He is paying zero in spousal support.” John will keep all the stock options from each of his businesses, including CaliBurger; a Philippines-based company called Abuna; and Delaware-based companies ProPacks, Miso Robotics and Super League Gaming! Photo credit: NatENQ Files

“Somehow, he was able to arrange for his ex to waive the rights for any of these assets in exchange for John’s agreement to pay child support and take care of other child-related expenses,” the source spilled. Photo credit: Mega

The busted couple agreed to maintain joint custody of their two tweens, Quest Cayman and Violet Rail. “John will also pay into an education trust for the kids until they each reach the age of 30.” Photo credit: NatENQ Files