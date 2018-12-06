Jennifer Garner’s Burger Boy Wins Juicy Divorce Deal

Jennifer Garner, officially single after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck in October, has reason to celebrate with new beau John Miller (left) — who will walk away from his divorce with millions! That’s the shocking news out of Los Angeles Superior Court, which included the bombshell revelation that the co-founder of the multimillion-dollar CaliBurger fast-food chain is leaving his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell (right), with virtually nothing! The National ENQUIRER has learned that the deal calls only for John to fork over child support for his two young daughters. Click here for surprising details of John and Caroline’s divorce agreement, and click here for more news of celebrity splits….
John first filed for divorce from concert violinist Caroline on June 29, 2011, citing “irreconcilable differences.” But he fast-tracked the process after hooking up with Jen earlier this year — and orchestrated his sweetheart deal days after Jen and Ben's signed off on their marriage.
Photo credit: Getty Images/Files
“Miller and Jen are already talking marriage and have met each other’s kids — so his motivation to get this done quickly was strong,” said one source. And according to court documents exclusively obtained by The ENQUIRER, he did it in the best way possible — for him!
Photo credit: Getty Images
“John made out like a bandit,” said one source close to the case. “He is paying zero in spousal support.” John will keep all the stock options from each of his businesses, including CaliBurger; a Philippines-based company called Abuna; and Delaware-based companies ProPacks, Miso Robotics and Super League Gaming!
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
“Somehow, he was able to arrange for his ex to waive the rights for any of these assets in exchange for John’s agreement to pay child support and take care of other child-related expenses,” the source spilled.
Photo credit: Mega
The busted couple agreed to maintain joint custody of their two tweens, Quest Cayman and Violet Rail. “John will also pay into an education trust for the kids until they each reach the age of 30.”
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
Meanwhile, Caroline, shown here performing with Chris Botti
, gets nothing — except her jewelry and personal property, which includes a 2017 Range Rover. “It’s good to have money to pay for a crackerjack divorce lawyer!” crowed an insider.
Photo credit: Getty Images
