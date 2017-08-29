Debbie Reynolds Return To ‘Will & Grace’

While we recently spilled the beans from NBC’s Will & Grace” reboot — detailing how Megan Mullally’s Karen and Sean Hayes’ Jack are once more hogging the spotlight — plans call more scene-stealing from the great hereafter — thanks to Debbie Reynolds!

The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter has learned that “Will & Grace” producers plan to pay tribute to the unsinkable star, a huge fan favorite in from the show’s original run.

“Debbie played Grace’s mom on the show,” a snitch spilled.

“Currently, they are talking about doing a flashback to all the great scenes she shot with Debra Messing.”

Given daughter Carrie Fisher‘s computer-generated turn in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” don’t count Debbie out just yet!