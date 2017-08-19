‘Will & Grace’ Turns Into ‘Karen & Jack’

Off-screen drama behind the long-awaited reboot of “Will and Grace” has kicked off well before the show’s fall premiere — as Megan Mullally’s Karen and Sean Hayes’ Jack are once more hogging the spotlight!

“Debra Messing has never been easy to work with, and time hasn’t softened her. In fact, if anything she has gotten worse. So you can imagine her reaction to Jack and Karen stealing the show again,” a source told The National ENQUIRER’s own Rob Shuter.

“With the exception of Messing, the cast and crew have had trouble keeping a straight face at early promo tapings,” added the source. “Some are already saying the show should be renamed ‘Karen & Jack’ instead of ‘Will & Grace.’”