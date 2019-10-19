Angelina Jolie Falls For Pfeiffer

Lonely Angelina Jolie is looking for love with her childhood crush Michelle Pfeiffer, sources dished.

Angie hasn’t found a lasting relationship with a man since her brutal split from Brad Pitt, and now pals believe she can only find long-term love with a lady!

The actress, 44, has publicly admitted she flipped for the 61-year-old Fabulous Baker Boys beauty long before they met!

But sources said sparks flew on Oct. 7 in Hollywood when the co-stars attended the premiere of their new flick, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

EXCLUSIVE Angelina Jolie Devastated Over Empty Nest!

Angie gushed to Michelle, “I loved you in Grease,” referring to her performance in 1982’s Grease 2.

That’s when flattered Michelle seductively asked, “Was I your teen crush?”

Angie quickly took the bait and responded, “I was VERY into you! When you sang ‘Cool Rider’ on that ladder, you were very hot!”

The women embraced, and insiders said despite Michelle’s marriage to TV producer David E. Kelley, Angie is still swooning for her glamorous idol!

MORE SEXY SECRETS! Celebrity Virginity Stories — Tales Of The Stars’ First Times

It wouldn’t be the first time Angie has turned her affection to another woman. She dated actress Jenny Shimizu while filming Foxfire in 1995 and admitted, “I fell in love with her.”

Angie was also rumored to be more than friends with political adviser Chloe Dalton.

“Angelina is crazy about Chloe, and Chloe is smitten with her,” a source said in 2016.

OUCH! Hollywood Hates Angelina Jolie!

Insiders also claimed Angie recently revamped her looks to lure the ladies!

“She has received excellent fillers in all the right places!” said plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated Angie.

Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer did not respond to our requests for comment.