Illicit Swag Attack!

Hugh Hefner Tragedy — Bunnies Plunder The Playboy Mansion

Magazine mogul's death triggers frantic knick-knack free-for-all!

Playboy Bunnies ran wild and looted Hugh Hefner’s mansion just after the magazine mogul’s death — swiping gold-plated sex toys, used sheets, antique art and old underwear worth millions on the collectors’ market!

While curvy cuties insisted they wanted “keepsakes” from their time with Hef, who died Sept. 27 at 91 from toxic mold and E. coli and blood infection, The National ENQUIRER has learned from insiders that the babes know his booty is worth a fortune.

“They wanted something to remind them of Hef — but they also must know the items they took can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars on eBay,” an insider tattles. The plundering by Hef’s harem began shortly after word of the Playboy king’s death spread.

“It’s believed Bunnies and other hangers-on went room to room, stashing things in their bags and suitcases on the way out of the mansion,” says the source. “The bedrooms — even Hef’s — were stripped of things like sex toys, gold-plated statues, used sheets and lingerie.

"Valuable art was snatched from the walls — with the imprints of the frames still visible," the source tattled. "Some of Hef’s underwear was also taken from his bureau, and his socks proved irresistible. Even doorknobs and curtain tassels were swiped from the main residence.

“Nothing was safe — sex toys, bedsheets, photos, condoms and even old pajamas were snatched in a frenzied free-for-all,” the source said.

Incredibly, chair cushions from patio furniture, pieces of rock from the famous Playboy Mansion grotto and a beach ball used in the Jacuzzi all disappeared. The game room was pillaged, too!

“The pinball and foosball machines were still there, probably because they were too heavy to carry," noted the source. "But pictures, videos and other ornaments that were easily lifted were taken.”

In the dining and living room, gilded mirrors and brass sculptures vanished. “It seems nothing was too precious for these single-minded, money-grubbing opportunists,” says the insider. “Flatware, cups and saucers, champagne flutes and salt-and-pepper sets vanished from the commercial kitchen.”

Hostess honcho J. Daren Metropoulos purchased Playboy Mansion in August 2016 for a cool $100 million in a deal that let Hef to live out his days there with his third wife, Crystal Harris. But as The ENQUIRER reported, home was filled with poisonous mold and dangerous urine fumes from pets.

Sources say Crystal moved out to Las Vegas after suffering from weakness, joint pains and swollen glands. Away from the decaying palace, insiders, say, she recovered — but returned as near the end as Hef’s health plummeted.

