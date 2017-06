Heartbroken by his hard partying, she filed to dissolve the marriage nine days later! But she returned “to him only so they could have a kid,” their son Elijah Blue Allman (left), now 40, says the writer. They divorced in 1978, but she continued to love Gregg, who married three more times. Now sources believe his death could foreshadow her own. “Cher was heartsick over the news of Gregg’s death,” says the source. “This is the kind of thing that could just push her over the edge!”