Bill Cosby Dementia Crisis: Comic May Not Live To See Retrial

“Bill is showing signs of dementia,” a source close to Cosby told The National ENQUIRER . “Some of his reasoning skills seem impaired.” Even Cosby’s attorney, Brian McMonagle (left), has been taken aback by his client’s impaired functioning.

“I have been greatly concerned for his health,” McMonagle says. “I have no idea how he managed to sit in a room and endure while strangers were deciding his fate.” And while Cosby held on during his two-week trial, he seems to be utterly unraveling in its wake.

“He’s been terribly forgetful, and his normal behavior has changed,” the source says. “He’s doing strange things, like cutting a sandwich and eating it with a fork — and it’s not because of his vision.”

Experts say Cosby’s battle with dementia most likely won’t end well. “Dementia can absolutely lead to death,” says health and wellness expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin. “Dementia is a sign of damage to the brain. When you damage the brain you risk everything else."

Also of concern, Cosby's large belly and small buttocks increase his risk for diabetes. “If he is dealing with dementia and forgetfulness, the odds are he has diabetes,” says Dr. Mirkin. “It could be damaging his arteries and increasing his risk of death.”

The news of his stricken mental state would surely surprise anyone who remembers Cosby’s air of calm competence during his heyday. Through his various TV shows, comedy records, and books, Cosby exuded common sense and rationality above all.

Plans call for the tour to hit states through the south and include stops in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. However, the plans are all in limbo because Cosby’s health continues to go downhill.

“The problem is getting him to remember his lines, his own words,” the source explains. “At some point, if his wife doesn’t step in — and right now that doesn’t seem like a real possibility — he’s going to need a caretaker, someone who is adept at handling a patient with dementia.”