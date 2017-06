3 of 7

The lawsuit claims that Judy and a 16-year-old pal first met Cosby at a movie shoot. A week later, they escorted him to the mansion, where Cosby reportedly plied the teens with alcohol. Judy said that she emerged from a bathroom and Cosby asked her to sit beside him on a bed, where he tried to “put his hand down her pants…without her consent.”

Photo credit: Getty Images