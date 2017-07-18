TV’s ‘Batman’: Secrets Of The Original Superhero Hit

Audiences who screened “ Batman ” before it hit the air gave it the lowest rating from a test audience in the history of the ABC network! Photo credit: Getty Images

While it’s remembered for its goofy flair, “Batman” was originally supposed to be a serious . ABC actually tested two screenings: one with a laugh track and another with more serious narration. Adam said both fell flat, but producers decided the humorous approach had a better shot of connecting with audiences.

“Batman” debuted as a mid-season replacement on Jan. 12, 1966, and was a breakout hit. Its instant success rescued the failing “Batman” comic book franchise, though its long-time fans weren’t fond of the TV series’ humor.

Adam had come to the attention of producer William Dozier after he saw him in a commercial for Nestlé’s Quik, in which he played a spy. “That commercial,” said Adam, “was responsible for them asking to see me about ‘Batman.’ They cast me right away.”

Diana Rigg), who never played Bond again. In an ironic twist, Adam was later offered the part of James Bond in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” but turned it down, believing 007 needed a British actor. The role went to Aussie George Lazenby (shown here in the film with), who never played Bond again.

Alfred Pennyworth — Bruce Wayne/Batman’s butler — had been killed off in the comic book 18 months before the show’s debut, but he became a beloved on-air character, played by Alan Napier (shown here with Ethel Merman in "The Sport of Penguins" episode). His popularity led to Alfred being brought back to life in the comic books.

Meanwhile, the evil Egghead — played by a scenery-chewing Vincent Price — started on the television show, but was later written into the comics.

Julie Newmar , who portrayed the slinky Catwoman, says the show was a smash hit because of the cast’s deadpan performances, and recalls, “The secret of it was playing it very straight. The comment from the head producer was always, ‘Straight, straight, straight — do not play it for laughs!’ — because the straighter you play it, the more ridiculous it really is.”

While Barbara Eden was dealing with TV censors banning her belly button on “I Dream of Jeannie,” Adam and Burt Ward , who starred as sidekick Robin, had to endure battles over their bulges. Their snug superhero briefs showed a little too much for some viewers, and several different constricting costumes were used to fend off complaints.