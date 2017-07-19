Kris Jenner Getting Cozy With Music Man David Foster

Cougar Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner looks to have swapped longtime boytoy beau Corey Gamble for music maven David Foster!

On June 27, The National ENQUIRER caught Kris, 61, and David, 67, sharing a seemingly romantic dinner date at Hollywood hot spot Craig’s — and spies said the pair looked pretty cozy together.

“Kris was being a total flirt,” squealed a source, who added, “They were holding hands at the table.”

The guiding force behind hits for Celine Dion and Rod Stewart, producer David is a ladies’ man with four ex-wives under his belt. After this year’s divorce from his most recent bride, Yolanda Hadid, he had a dalliance with Christie Brinkley.

Kris, meanwhile, has been with entertainment manager Corey since 2014 — but with him some 25 years her junior, it’s often been speculated that their relationship is more business than true romance.

The on-again/off-again pair were spotted together at her daughter Khloé’s birthday bash just last month.

Insiders pointed out that if Kris and David were to date, it would be almost incestuous. David was once married to Linda Thompson, who was previously married to Kris’ ex, Caitlyn Jenner — back when she was Olympian Bruce!