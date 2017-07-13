Courteney Cox Ready For Marriage — And A New Baby

Courteney Cox is set to seal her romance with longtime love Johnny McDaid with a wedding — and a baby!

The former “Friends” star, 53, and the Snow Patrol keyboardist, 40, are making “I do” plans, and consulting a fertility specialist, insiders spilled.

“Courteney is open to having a child using a donor’s egg and Johnny’s sperm. But she believes there’s no reason she can’t carry a child to term herself!” a pal dished to The National ENQUIRER.

The actress has a 13-year-old daughter, Coco, with ex-hubby David Arquette, and yearns to give her a sibling, sources said.

Courteney hooked up with Johnny in late 2013, and except for a brief split in 2015, they’ve been together ever since.

They’ll finally swap vows this fall in Courteney’s hometown of Birmingham, Ala., so her 82-year-old mom can attend, according to family insiders.

“Courteney is throwing herself into wedding preparations!” tattled the pal. “Her ‘Friends’ co- stars will be invited, along with Laura Dern, Busy Philipps and Jason Bateman. The guest list is already over 200!”