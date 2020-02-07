REELZ Details How Con Artists Cheated The System In ‘Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal’

REELZ exposes the truth about how con artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT.

Bribery. Wire taps. Million dollar fraud. The college admissions scandal is an atom bomb that has rocked our country — from Hollywood to the halls of the Ivy League. Reputations have been shattered, careers have been ruined. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman may never work again. But were the two actresses just part of a larger scheme helping the rich get richer and the poor stay the same?

Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal features an in-depth interview with a former college admissions essay editor. She divulged how she would write application essays for wealthy people looking to gain access to some of the most prestigious universities in the United States.

“I know that the college admissions system is rigged because I helped rig it,” the editor — whose identity was hidden — confessed.

“I know that there are dozens — maybe even hundreds — of people out there that are doing this kind of thing and not getting caught because I was one of them. I got involved in the college admissions scandal shortly after I graduated from an Ivy League university. I applied for an editing job and I quickly found out that I would be writing essays for people to try to get into Ivy League business schools,” she added.

