REELZ Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California.

Now insight into how the shocking crime worked will be revealed in a new television special investigation.

REELZ will expose new details about the infamous bribery shocker in the upcoming special College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues, set to air on February 8 at 8 p.m. EST.

As The National Enquirer previously reported, the case ripped the lid off how privileged Americans allegedly used selfish and dirty tricks to game the system to their benefit.

College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues will dive into how Huffman, Loughlin and other parents allegedly got sucked into a far-reaching scheme involving Ivy League grads, crooked athletic coaches, and a shady college counselor. It will also cover how they finally got charged with bending the rules and breaking the law.

Huffman, 57, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in April 2019 and admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores altered.

Last September, she was sentenced to 14 days in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Huffman was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin, 55, and her 56-year-old husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against them in March 2019.

According to legal documents obtained by Radar, the couple is accused of agreeing to “pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters,” Olivia and Bella, “designated as recruits to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in crew, thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Is it possible that this particular admissions scheme was only the tip of the iceberg? Tune-in to College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues on February 8 at 8 p.m. EST on REELZ for all the details!