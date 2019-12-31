Lori Loughlin Desperate For Prison Tips!

Haunted by fears she’ll be locked up for decades, disgraced Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin is scrounging for prison survival tips, insiders snitched.

“Lori’s resigning herself to the reality that she may be doing some serious time,” and is seeking “real survivor skills,” said a source close to the scandal-scarred sitcom star.

Lori, 55, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, face up to 60 years behind bars if convicted for allegedly paying half a million bucks to fixer William “Rick” Singer to get daughters Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20, into the University of Southern California.

Both parents have pleaded not guilty, and their lawyers have claimed the government is “concealing” evidence showing Lori and Mossimo, 56, believed they were making “legitimate donations” to the school. But sources said the actress is still prepping for the worst-case scenario!

“Lori’s learning martial arts to make sure nobody messes with her!” said a mole. “She knows her celebrity will make her a target behind bars, and she wants to be ready to rumble.”

As The National ENQUIRER reported, fellow college admission scandal defendant Felicity Huffman — who pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores — reached out to ex-con Martha Stewart for advice before her 11-day stint.

“Lori is finally taking a page from Felicity’s playbook,” an insider dished. “She thinks if she and Mossimo had followed [Felicity’s] lead and pleaded guilty months ago, this would all be behind her.

“So when Felicity reached out for tips, Lori was convinced she needed to do the same.”

Sources claimed Lori, who did not respond to our request for comment, hasn’t contacted Martha but has consulted other former jailbirds and experts about how to act, who to avoid and how to get a good job in the big house!