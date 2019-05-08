Meghan Markle’s Nephew Hurt in Bar Fight Days Before Archie’s Birth

Trouble back at home! Days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby boy Archie on May 6, the Duchess of Sussex’s nephew apparently found himself in the midst of a bar brawl!

The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon confirmed to The Sun that there was a “large fight” at the Wonder Bur Lounge on Friday, May 3, and that Dooley, the son of the new mom’s half-brother Thomas Jr., was involved in the scuffle.

“Units responded to a physical disturbance at the location involving 15 to 20 people,” law enforcement told The Sun. “Suspects were unknown and Dooley was shoved to the ground.”

According to The Sun, Dooley hurt his leg in the fight.

However, he insisted to the British tabloid that he was not injured during the fight. “I’m not a victim,” he pointed out. “The disturbance is completely separate from me.”

This isn’t the first time Dooley has found himself making headlines around a milestone moment for the Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in May 2018. Hours after the wedding, which he was not invited to, the cannabis grower reportedly had to hand over a four-inch knife to a bouncer after he tried to enter a London nightclub with it.

He explained to a fellow clubgoer, “I had it for protection,” according to The Sun. He hightailed it from the nightclub after learning that security had called police.