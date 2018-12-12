Chip & Joanna Gaines Fixin’ For No. 6

Chip and Joanna Gaines have another addition in the works — a sixth baby, and insiders told The National ENQUIRER the motive is built-in ratings!

After ditching their “Fixer Upper” HGTV show in April, the crafty couple started prepping to launch a new lifestyle network, and sources reported they believe a bundle of joy will deliver viewers!

“Chip and Joanna have been out of the spotlight, and this is instant insurance they will remain a hot topic!” an insider said.

The couple welcomed son Crew just six months ago.

“Having five kids isn’t stopping Chip and Joanna from expanding their business ventures,” a spy spilled.

“In fact, they believe that having another will help them!”