Speaking Out! Rose McGowan: Warrant Issued For Weinstein Victim Hit with embarrassing document leak! By National ENQUIRER Staff Oct 31, 2017 @ 10:41AM

Rose McGowan has a warrant out for her arrest — and the outspoken actress claims that it's because she's blasted Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood perverts!

As earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, the former "Charmed" star was one of the first actresses to go public about Weinstein, alongside other actresses claiming to have been raped by the Oscar-winning producer. Now it's been suddenly revealed that the state of Virginia issued a warrant on Feb. 1 for her arrest over a drug possession charge.

The startling news comes just as Rose continues to blast other Hollywood predators — and after Corey Feldman was suddenly busted in Louisiana for possession of illegal marijuana as he made his own plans to go after the Hollywood pedophiles who molested him as a child actor. (Corey later said the marijuana was "legal medicines" in California.)

Rose went to social media to say: "Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESH*T." But, as previously covered by The ENQUIRER, Rose is a fighter who's also blasted her upbringing in the "Family of Love" sex cult — saying: "There's a trail of some very damaged children that were in this group."