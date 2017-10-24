Pauley Perrette — The Real Reason She’s Left ‘NCIS’

Pauley Perrette is is pulling the plug on TV stardom to whip up a new career — as a baker in the Big Apple! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Life out here has been anything but easy for Pauley,” dished an insider. “She’s had a great run on ‘NCIS,’ but she’s looking for a simpler life in New York City, and she’s been anxious to get back to the kitchen.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Pauley has played sassy Goth forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS series since its 2003 debut. She opened Donna Bell’s Bake Shop in 2011, using many of her mother’s recipes, and the place became an instant hit. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Pauley’s tired of the craziness of Hollywood and the crazy people she’s had to deal with,” the source spilled. “She just wants to smell her mom’s cupcakes and feel safe again.” Pals revealed Pauley remains haunted by the assault she suffered at the hands of a homeless man on her own front lawn in 2015. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I think whatever the circumstances are, when you almost get killed, when someone almost kills you, and you’re alive, and you walk away, it really gives you a lot of perspective,” said Pauley, shown in 2015 with her "Donna Bell's Bake Shop" cookbook co-authors Darren Greenblatt (left) and Matthew Sandusky. Photo credit: Getty Images