Close search popup button
melania trump marriage donald cheating
Standing By Her Man!

Why Melania Will Never Dump Donald Trump

Marriage will survive President's cheating scandal!

By
melania trump marriage donald cheating
View gallery 6
BACKGRID

Melania Trump will never divorce President Donald Trump, no matter how many women claim they’ve slept with him during her 13-year marriage to America’s commander-in-chief! Read more….

Why Melania Will Never Dump Donald Trump
1 of 6
Close gallery
Melania Trump will never divorce President Donald Trump, no matter how many women claim they’ve slept with him during her 13-year marriage to America’s commander-in-chief!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

That’s the surprising analysis of legal and relationship experts who insist Trump’s third wife will swallow her pride and endure public humiliation for the sake of their son, Barron — because Melania wasn’t blindsided by the billionaire politician’s womanizing ways and wants to keep her family together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Relationship expert Dr. Judy Kuriansky said charges Donald had a fling with porn star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy pinup did “not surprise” Melania, who she believes was aware Trump cheated on his first wife, Ivana. “But it will be hard for her not to be hurt and humiliated by all the news,” says Kuriansky.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“However, this is not anything she didn’t know beforehand," Kuriansky said. "She doesn’t have to put her head in the sand or deny or leave him. She is chained to her husband. I think it’s definitely to keep her family together.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

In an explosive revelation, author Ronald Kessler says Melania knew Trump was a two-timer from their very first meeting. In his book "The Trump White House," Kessler writes the future president made a play for Slovenian model Melania at a 1998 fashion event when his date went to the restroom.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She gave him the cold shoulder — but eventually began dating the real-estate giant. Later, Melania broke up with Trump when she spotted a former galpal leaving his New York City apartment.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments