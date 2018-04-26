Why Melania Will Never Dump Donald Trump

Melania Trump will never divorce President Donald Trump, no matter how many women claim they’ve slept with him during her 13-year marriage to America’s commander-in-chief! Read more….
That’s the surprising analysis of legal and relationship experts who insist Trump’s third wife will swallow her pride and endure public humiliation for the sake of their son, Barron — because Melania wasn’t blindsided by the billionaire politician’s womanizing ways and wants to keep her family together.
Relationship expert Dr. Judy Kuriansky
said charges Donald had a fling with porn star Stormy Daniels
and a Playboy
pinup did “not surprise” Melania, who she believes was aware Trump cheated on his first wife, Ivana
. “But it will be hard for her not to be hurt and humiliated by all the news,” says Kuriansky.
“However, this is not anything she didn’t know beforehand," Kuriansky said. "She doesn’t have to put her head in the sand or deny or leave him. She is chained to her husband
. I think it’s definitely to keep her family together.”
In an explosive revelation, author Ronald Kessler
says Melania knew Trump was a two-timer
from their very first meeting. In his book "The Trump White House," Kessler writes the future president made a play for Slovenian model Melania at a 1998 fashion event when his date went to the restroom.
She gave him the cold shoulder — but eventually began dating the real-estate giant. Later, Melania broke up with Trump when she spotted a former galpal leaving his New York City apartment.
