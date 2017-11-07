Andy Cohen Wants ‘Real Housewives Of The White House’

The war of words between Melania Trump and President Donald Trump‘s first wife, Ivana, has prven inspiration for “Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen!

Andy has been telling friends he would love to host a show featuring the First Lady and the commander-in-chief’s catty ex!

First wife Ivana fired the first salvo when she called herself the real “first lady.”

Ivana Trump Digs Claws Into Melania & ‘Bratty Rich Kids!’

But Melania clapped back with a sassy statement from her spokesperson, calling Ivana’s comment “attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

Putting the two on camera “would be ratings gold — and Andy knows it,” a confidant told The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter.