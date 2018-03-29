Stormy Daniels Denied In Trump Lawsuit

Stormy Daniels wanted the courts to move quick in her lawsuit against Donald Trump — but the porn star was denied a fast track to a jury trial!
Stormy is going to court in a lawsuit that claims she's free to talk after allegedly signing a contract to keep quiet about a fling with President Trump in Lake Tahoe. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, wants a jury trial, and is asking for Trump to attend a deposition to testify about the supposed "hush agreement."
But a California federal judge has rejected Stormy's request to expedite the court case. The justice determined that Trump could answer some of the questions in the case without needing a deposition — and said that Stormy's lawyer had made a request that "is premature and must be denied."
Stormy's claims of a payoff have Trump fighting off two scandals. He was married to his future First Lady when Stormy claims Trump had wooed her into bed while offering her an "Apprentice" appearance. There are also concerns that, if true, a payoff to Stormy by Trump could have broken campaign finance laws.
